Beijing’s Point Person for Finance in Hong Kong to Leave Post

(Bloomberg) -- China’s top financial envoy in Hong Kong is set to leave after just over a year in the role, concluding a tenure closely watched by the sector, according to people familiar with the matter.

Qi Bin, 57, sent farewell messages to close contacts in Hong Kong’s financial circle about his imminent redeployment, according to the people who asked not to be identified because the information is private.

He is expected to become a deputy director of an economic committee under the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the country’s leading political advisory organization, according to a South China Morning Post report citing unidentified people.

Advertisement

As of Monday 8 a.m. local time, Qi was still listed as one of the five deputy directors of China’s Liaison Office in Hong Kong under Director Zhou Ji.

Zhang Yong, executive vice president of Cosco Shipping, is replacing Qi as deputy director of the Hong Kong liaison office, the Hong Kong Economic Times reported.

The Chinese Liaison Office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qi is leaving the role after slightly over one year since starting in November 2024. Widely seen as Beijing’s main financial expert in Hong Kong, he actively solicited comments from bankers and lawyers at large, as well as announced his detailed proposals to re-energize Hong Kong’s market from its bottom.

His assertive and eloquent style ruffled feathers among some local officials. Even those who agreed with Qi’s ideas worried they were losing authority over the city’s most important industry.

Advertisement

Before taking the political role at the Liaison Office, Qi was the deputy chief investment officer of China Investment Corp., the nation’s sovereign wealth fund. He had a mandate to expand the $3.6 trillion fund’s direct investments overseas.

Earlier, he led the China Securities Regulatory Commission’s team to negotiate the framework of the Stock Connect between the exchange in Hong Kong and those in Mainland China before its launch in 2014. Now the channel sees an average of 221 billion yuan of Chinese stocks and HK$98 billion worth of Hong Kong shares traded per day.

Originally a biophysics student, Qi changed tracks and pursued an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business — a hub for free market economics. He translated three editions of “The Great Game: The Emergence of Wall Street as a World Power” by US historian John Steele Gordon.

Advertisement

He held the view that open markets can be reconciled with China’s planned economy, he said in an interview with the school’s magazine, noting that most countries have regulations.

“There is no such thing as a completely free economy,” he said. “It’s always about degrees of freedom.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com