Airbus has singed a deal with Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) under the C295 aircraft programme of Indian Government for the manufacture and supply of Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS).

The contract is in line with 'Make in India' policy and is the biggest export order received till date by BEL.

On Monday, BEL shares were trading down 3.26% at 202.05 apiece in noon deals on NSE.

Airbus Defence and Space is rigorously working towards the 'Make in India' dream of the Indian Government. "The contract with Airbus Defence and Space is the biggest export order received till date by BEL. We are very happy to be part of the C295 program," said Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director of Bengaluru Complex, BEL.

The contract was signed by Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bengaluru Complex), BEL, M V Raja Sekhar, Director (Research & Development), BEL, Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President (Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics/ Airbus Defence & Space), and Annika Mulder, Vice President (Procurement Structure, Materials & IT / Airbus Defence & Space).

"We are happy to be associated with Airbus Defence and Space in manufacturing and delivering the Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) and Missile Approach Warning System (MAWS) for the prestigious C295 aircraft programme. We look forward to working with Airbus for more such programmes and challenges," said Mrs Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman & Managing Director, BEL.

"We are proud to partner with Bharat Electronics Limited as per the provisions of the C295 programme. This partnership demonstrates Airbus' commitment to support the development of the defence manufacturing ecosystem in India by working with the full spectrum of industrial partners from both the public and private sectors," said Dominique Arnal, Sr Vice President (Procurement, Supply Chain & Logistics/ Airbus Defence and Space).

BEL is a state-owned aerospace and defence electronics company. It primarily manufactures advanced electronic products for ground and aerospace applications.

