Defence public sector unit Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) paid interim dividend of 140% on its paid-up capital to the Government for the financial year (FY) 2020-21.

On Monday, defence minister Rajnath Singh was handed over the dividend cheque of ₹174.43 crore payable on the shares held by the President of India by the Chairman and Managing Director of BEL Shri M V Gowtama.

The BEL has declared 140% as interim dividend ( ₹1.40/- per share) to its shareholders for the FY 2020-21.

This is the 18th consecutive year that BEL is paying an interim dividend to the government. It had paid a total dividend of 280%on its paid-up capital for the FY 2019-20.

Last year in November, the shares of the company saw a runaway rally.

At its analyst meet held that month, the company said growth is likely to be aided by business opportunities in defence as well as non-defence segments. Further, the management has also assured analysts that it is capable of maintaining operating margins at about 20%.

According to the management, quick-reaction surface-to-air missiles is a big bet for the next decade and BEL is open to exports if the government permits.

On the flip side, BEL is facing some challenges on the receivables front. Analysts cautioned that the stretched cash flows could weigh on its working capital cycle and, consequently, slow execution. There are downside risks to BEL’s targets too. Delays in conversion of new orders due to covid-19 will restrict revenue growth in the 7-8% range, versus the target of double digits over the next two years, said JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd analysts.

Similarly, sustaining margins will be challenging as the share of orders under the new pricing policy and civilian orders will increase from FY22, wherein margins are likely to be lower by 150-200 basis points, said the JM Financial report of 19 November. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

