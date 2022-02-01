Indian Government-owned aerospace and defence electronics company Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) has invited candidates to apply for Trainee Engineer posts.

The PSU has also invited applications for the post of Project Engineer and Trainee Officer for finance.

Eligible candidates are suggested to apply online through the official site of BEL on bel-india.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 247 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply online is till 4 February.

Candidates who are already working as Project Engineers / Trainee Engineers / Trainee Officers (Finance) in one of the Units of BEL are not eligible to apply to the lateral posts.

Vacancy Details

Project Engineer I: 67 Posts

Trainee Engineer: 169 Posts

Trainee Officer (Finance): 11 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit in the PDF attached here.

Selection Process

Candidates should meet the eligibility criteria as specified in the advertisement. Candidates who meet the eligible criteria with respect to relevant qualification, Post Qualification experience will be allotted weightage of 75%, 10% and 15%.

Application Fees

The application fees of ₹500 will have to be paid for Project Engineer posts, Application fees of ₹200/- as to be paid for Trainee Engineer and Trainee Officer posts. The application fee should be remitted through SBI Collect (through online).

