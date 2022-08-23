BEL shares hit fresh 52-week high on signing MoU with NHPC for solar manufacturing unit2 min read . 03:23 PM IST
- NHPC and Bharat Electronics (BEL) joined hands together to set up a gigawatt scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit.
Two government-owned companies NHPC and Bharat Electronics (BEL) joined hands together to set up a gigawatt scale vertically integrated solar manufacturing unit. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the two companies on Tuesday. BEL shares hit a fresh 52-week high following the MoU announcement on stock exchanges.
In its regulatory filing, NHPC said, " it is to inform that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between NHPC Limited and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) today i.e. 23.08.2022 for setting up of Giga Watt Scale Vertically Integrated Solar Manufacturing Unit."
The MoU was signed by Biswajit Basu, Director ( Projects), NHPC and Vinay Kumar Katyal, Director (Bangalore Complex), BEL.
On BSE, NHPC shares were trading at ₹33.90 apiece flat compared to the previous day's closing at around 3.01 pm. The company has a market cap of ₹34,102.89 crore at the current price level.
Meantime, BEL traded at ₹297.15 apiece up by ₹8.05 or 2.78% on BSE. The shares hit a new 52-week high of ₹299 apiece following the deal's announcement. The company's market valuation is around ₹72,403.36 crore.
Last week, NHPC signed an MoU with Investment Board Nepal (IBN), for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) and the development of two hydropower projects namely West Seti (750 MW) and Seti River 6 project (450 MW) in Nepal. The company is likely to pump in ₹18,000 crore in Nepal to develop two hydropower projects.
Both the companies have announced their financial performance for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23).
In Q1FY23, NHPC posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,053.76 crore higher than ₹982.86 crore in Q1FY22, and more than doubled from the profit of ₹515.90 crore witnessed in Q4 of last fiscal. Revenue from operations stood at ₹2,785.14 crore - higher than ₹2,4 17. 12 crore in Q1FY22 and ₹1,674.31 crore in Q4FY22.
Whereas BEL has registered a multi-fold growth in consolidated net profit to ₹365.65 crore in Q1FY23 compared to ₹24.35 crore in Q1 of the previous fiscal. However, Q1 PAT declined from a profit of ₹1,154.20 crore in Q4FY22. Revenue rose to ₹3,087.28 crore in Q1FY23 against ₹1,575.14 crore in Q1FY22, however, contracted from ₹6,212.16 crore in Q4FY22.
Earlier, this month, BEL released its annual report for FY22.
Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) at BEL in the annual report said, "In FY 2022-23, we target a healthy growth of 12-15% driven by both defence and non-defence businesses. We have several prestigious orders lined up and will be focussed on executing them with perfection and on time. While the opportunities are many, we also anticipate challenges due to geopolitical situations, emerging new technologies, changing policies and regulatory landscapes, competition and evolving customer expectations. We will remain watchful and take necessary actions."