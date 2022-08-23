Anandi Ramalingam, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge) at BEL in the annual report said, "In FY 2022-23, we target a healthy growth of 12-15% driven by both defence and non-defence businesses. We have several prestigious orders lined up and will be focussed on executing them with perfection and on time. While the opportunities are many, we also anticipate challenges due to geopolitical situations, emerging new technologies, changing policies and regulatory landscapes, competition and evolving customer expectations. We will remain watchful and take necessary actions."