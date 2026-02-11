What's in a name? Here's why an Indian startup is fighting for ‘Anthropic'

Anthropic Software, a startup from Belagavi (Karnataka), has initiated legal action against the artificial intelligence research firm and Claude AI chatbot maker Anthropic PBC, over its name, according to Moneycontrol.

The move comes as the United States-based AI major seeks to expand operations in India, and the homegrown company argues the name overlap amounts to misrepresentation and erodes its brand identity, it added.

LiveMint could not independently verify the report.

Moneycontrol added that Anthropic PBC has not yet responded to queries.

What is the contention? Anthropic Software approached the Belagavi District Court's Commercial Division in January seeking a permanent injunction on the AI major's use of the Anthropic name in India, and withdrawal of India-facing services under the name, and damages of ₹1 crore, the report added.

The Indian startup has alleged that the AI firm's entry has caused confusion among users, institutions and government stakeholders, and also negatively impacted its online visibility.

“It is not only about the size of the companies, but what is fair. Indian startups build credibility by delivering products, earning trust, and showing up year after year. When that hard-earned identity is suddenly drowned out online, the damage is real and immediate. Founders who play by the rules should not have to disappear simply because someone larger enters the space later,” Anthropic Software founder Mohammad Ayyaz Anees Ahmed Mulla said.

The company's lawsuit claims dilution of goodwill due to misrepresentation, diversion of enquiries, and loss of business opportunities due to the name overlap.

The case underscores that, for startups, a name carries hard-earned credibility and visibility; in short, there is a lot in a name.

All about Anthropic Software — the Indian startup in focus Founded in 2017, Anthropic Software develops and deploys digital platforms across education, connectivity and safety domains, per the report. Its existence pre-dates the AI company, which was founded in 2021.

A large number of its projects are in rural and underserved regions with students, educational institutes, and government bodies, the report added. Some of its offerings include a driving safety solution, a Wi-Fi monetisation platform for institutions and public networks, and an AI-enabled education ERP and competitive examination ecosystem.

Legal action — What has happened so far? The court issued a summons and notice to Anthropic on 20 January, the report said, adding that an interim injunction was denied. The next hearing is on 16 February.

While denying the interim injunction, the court said: “At this stage, I have not found any such imminent threat in order to grant an ex-parte order of temporary injunction, without issuing notice to the defendant and without hearing the defendant.”

Anthropic PBC plans expansion in India In October, Anthropic PBC announced it would open its India office in Bengaluru. In January, it appointed former Microsoft India leader Irina Ghose as India MD, and co-founder Dario Amodei is likely to attend the 'India AI Impact Summit 2026' in New Delhi next week.

