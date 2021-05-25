Belarus flight diversion worries airline industry; ‘we’re in uncharted territory’
- Pilots and aviation officials say interception of Ryanair plane could threaten safety, upsetting years of airline, government trust
The forced diversion of a Ryanair Holdings PLC flight over Belarus threatens to undermine a set of safety procedures built up over decades between commercial airlines and the governments and militaries of countries they fly over, pilots and air-safety officials say.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday scrambled a jet fighter that escorted the Ryanair commercial aircraft to Minsk as it was passing through Belarus airspace. Belarus said it did so because of suspicion that explosives were on board.
