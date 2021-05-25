Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Belarus flight diversion worries airline industry; ‘we’re in uncharted territory’

Belarus flight diversion worries airline industry; ‘we’re in uncharted territory’

A Ryanair aircraft, which was carrying Belarusian opposition blogger and activist Roman Protasevich and diverted to Belarus, where authorities detained him, lands at Vilnius Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania May 23, 2021.
4 min read . 25 May 2021 BENJAMIN KATZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • Pilots and aviation officials say interception of Ryanair plane could threaten safety, upsetting years of airline, government trust

The forced diversion of a Ryanair Holdings PLC flight over Belarus threatens to undermine a set of safety procedures built up over decades between commercial airlines and the governments and militaries of countries they fly over, pilots and air-safety officials say.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Sunday scrambled a jet fighter that escorted the Ryanair commercial aircraft to Minsk as it was passing through Belarus airspace. Belarus said it did so because of suspicion that explosives were on board.

