Belgian beer brewer AB InBev plans to invest $250 million in India’s beverage market

Union Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, announced that the Belgian beer brewer AB InBev has planned to invest $250 million in India's beverage market in the next two to three years, reported the news agency ANI, from World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos 2025.

Also Read | WEF Davos 2025: Check list of who are attending World Economic Forum tomorrow

“Through food processing industries, we did have some further collaboration globally in terms of beverages. In the sector of beverages, we had an announcement of an investment of around 250 million dollars from AB InBev. In the coming two to three years, they'll be investing around 250 million dollars in our country in various states in the sector of beverages,” said the Union Minister, cited the news agency.

Advertisement

Paswan also told the news agency that the company will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in due time and states like Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and other Southern India states are attracting investments at WEF.

Also Read | Davos 2025: Emerging economies make their mark

“These are the investments that we are looking forward to from the World Economic Forum. Investments have been happening in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and various parts of South India. In different states, they will be signing their MoUs in due course of time,” said Paswan.

Advertisement

He also said that WEF is the ideal platform for India to put forth its concerns, suggestions and solutions to show the country's capabilities and gather international support.

“India has been very clear in terms of global collaboration and I think our representation at Davos every year asserts our commitment towards global collaboration where, you know, we want the whole world to progress together,” he said, according to the agency report.

Also Read | Denta Water and Infra raises ₹66.15 cr via anchor investors ahead of IPO

India at a global stage Union Minister Chirag Paswan also reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of taking India to the international market.

Advertisement

“We want to present India at an international market where we can help each other with new technologies and new collaborations,” he said.