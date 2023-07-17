Mumbai: Belgian government-owned telecom major Proximus Group on Monday announced plans to take over Route Mobile Ltd. for at least ₹5,922 crore through a 57.56% promoter stake acquisition, one of the largest ever cross-border deals in the communication platform space.

Listed in September 2020, Route Mobile is primarily engaged in offering omnichannel communication solutions, including automated SMS, WhatsApp notifications, voice-based, and email solutions.

As per existing regulations, since Proximus’ stake acquisition is over 25% and involves change in promoter group, the deal will trigger a mandatory open offer for the public shareholders, who held 41.68% stake as of 31 March.

Accordingly, Proximus Opal will make an offer to acquire at least an additional 16.4 million shares, or 26%, from the public at a price of ₹1,626.4 apiece.

“The strategic acquisition of Route Mobile generates substantial scale, with an annual revenue around EUR 900 million (Rs. 8,305 crore) for Route Mobile and Telesign combined," said Proximus.

As a part of the agreement, post the completion of the acquisition, some of the founding shareholders of Route Mobile, including Clear Bridge Ventures Llp, will invest Rs. 2,765 crore (EUR 299.6 million) for a minority non-controlling stake of 14.5% in Proximus Opal.

“The reinvestment by Clear Bridge implicitly values Telesign (a subsidiary of Proximus Opal) at EUR 1.4 billion (Rs.12,919 crore)," said the filing.

Proximus expects to close the transaction within the next six to nine months and will finance the deal through bridge financing followed by the issuance of a new bond upon closing of the transaction, said the filing.

The takeover announcement initially propelled Route Mobile’s stock to a 52-week high at ₹1,759.50 on Monday. Shares, however, erased gains to end 8.52% lower at ₹1,486.35 apiece on the BSE.

If Route Mobile’s public shareholders tender 26% of their shares in the open offer, Proximus will have to pay a total of at least ₹8,597.8 crore.

The rapid advent of digital services in the country, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic, boosted Route Mobile’s business over the last three years, driving its stock from ₹717 at listing to ₹1,625 now.

The latest deal can be attributed to the fast-emerging significance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across the world. Route Mobile provides AI-based firewall analytics solutions to mobile network operators worldwide, serving over 3,000 customers, including enterprises, OTTs, and mobile operators.

“The partnership with Telesign paves the way for Route Mobile to become one of the global CPaaS (communication platform as a service) leaders and achieve a billion-dollar annual revenue run-rate much sooner than the anticipated 3-4 years’ timeframe," said Rajdip Gupta, CEO, Route Mobile.

Route Mobile's main clients include State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank and so on. In the e-commerce space the company offers services to Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm and Myntra, while in the telecom space Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and Reliance Jio are Route Mobile’s clients.

Marquee names including Google, Facebook, Samsung and Twitter are Route Mobile’s clients in the technology space.

According to the latest filing, the takeover of Route Mobile, which will be done by Proximus Opal, will involve promoters of the former selling 36.4 million shares to Proximus at ₹1,626.4 per share.

Brussel-headquartered Proximus is primarily engaged in offering telecom digital services under brands such as Proximus, Scarlet, and Mobile Vikings. With 53.51%, Belgian federal government owns a majority stake in the company.

“The acquisition of a majority stake in Route Mobile is a transformational step for our international CPaaS and digital identity activities," said Guillaume Boutin, CEO of Proximus Group.

“With Route Mobile and Telesign, Proximus Group now holds two strong and highly complementary global assets. This will allow us to reap the benefits of scale, considerably reinforce the product suite of both brands and realize synergies generating substantial value for our shareholders," said Guillaume Boutin, CEO of Proximus Group.

Following the promoter stake acquisition, if the mandatory open offer goes through in full, the total public shareholding will fall below 25%, which could trigger either delisting or compel the new promoters to sell their additional shares in the market to bring down the promoter holding back to 75%, as required by the extant norms to stay listed.

Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Proximus in the transaction. Linklaters LLP and Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas acted as legal advisors.

“Our mission at Telesign is to create a trustworthy place for everyone in the digital space. As Proximus Group welcomes Route Mobile to the family, we are encouraged by the opportunities it will bring us as we focus on expanding our global reach and meeting our customers’ digital identity and messaging needs. The relationship with Route Mobile will complement Telesign as we focus on delivering our brand promise," said Joe Burton, CEO of Telesign.

There have been several deals in the communication platform space over the past few years in India.

In May 2023, Tata Communications’ Dutch arm acquired New York-based video production and distribution services firm The Switch Enterprises LLC for $58.8 million.

In 2022, Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), had invested $200 million in AI-powered lock-screen platform Glance in its Series D funding round.

In 2019, RIL, through its subsidiary Reliance Jio Digital Services Ltd , had acquired 87% stake in artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot company Haptik Infotech Pvt. Ltd for ₹700 crore.

