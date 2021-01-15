Believe in Tesla? Then why aren’t GM, Ford and Toyota crashing?

These investors are unlikely to find a way to buy Tesla at a valuation of $1.6 million for each of last year’s sales, even if they think the company itself has a decent future. But in the time frame they are looking at, the rest of the industry will be fine, too. Sure, the companies are challenged by the shift to electric, and some will manage better than others. But they still have many years of internal-combustion-engine sales ahead of them, with plenty of money to be earned between now and the end of fossil fuels.