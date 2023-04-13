New Delhi: Believe, a global digital music company, has announced an exclusive music distribution deal with Panorama Music, the Indian music company behind Bollywood films such as Omkara, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Raid and Drishyam.

Panorama Music was founded by film producer, distributor, and studio executive Kumar Mangat Pathak.

Believe’s Label and Artist Solutions (L&AS) will exclusively distribute all content for Panorama Music, which includes Hindi film music, independent Hindi music and regional music, working alongside to provide global distribution support for their catalogue and future releases.

“We are thrilled for this partnership with Panorama Music, where Believe will be the partner for all releases under the company. We already started strong with Drishyam 2 and we look forward to many successes together," Vinay Guwalani, director, label and artist solutions– Believe India said in a statement.

Since its launch in India in 2013, Believe has looked at developing a network of regional labels and independent artists via its Label and Artist Solutions business, with the acquisition of Venus in 2019 (renamed Ishtar in 2021), and the acquisition of independent Tamil player Think Music in 2021.

Vivek Raina, managing director of Believe India, said India’s independent music scene has grown over the last few years and started to gain market share from original soundtracks. “I’m convinced that this evolution will stabilize in the next few years to allow a co-existence of original soundtracks and independent music segments, both having a strong market share. Our partnership with Panorama Music certainly constitutes an exciting step towards this direction. Our digital expertise and transparency will allow Bollywood producers to look at options to self-release and retain rights," Raina said in a statement.

