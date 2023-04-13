Digital music company Believe announces distribution deal with Panorama Music1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:46 AM IST
Panorama Music is the Indian music company behind Bollywood films such as Omkara, Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Raid and Drishyam. It was founded by film producer, distributor, and studio executive Kumar Mangat Pathak.
New Delhi: Believe, a global digital music company, has announced an exclusive music distribution deal with Panorama Music, the Indian music company behind Bollywood films such as Omkara, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise, Raid and Drishyam.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×