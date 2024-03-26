Bell layoffs: Telecom giant lays off hundreds of employees in 10-minute video calls, unions term it ‘disgusting’
Bell layoffs: Canada-based telecom giant Bell has laid off over 400 workers in brief virtual group meetings, the union representing the employees Unifor said, condemning the move 'beyond shameful, disgusting’
Bell layoffs: Canada-based telecom giant Bell has laid off over 400 workers in brief virtual group meetings, the union representing the employees Unifor said, condemning the move “beyond shameful, disgusting’.