BEML bags order for the supply of high mobility vehicles to Indian Army

At the current market price, a 26 per cent sale could fetch about ₹1,000 crore to the exchequer. Shares of BEML closed at ₹974.25, on Friday. BEML is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure. The company's total revenue from operations was ₹3,028.82 crore in fiscal 2019-20. SBI Capital Markets has been appointed as the advisor by the Government of India (GOI) for advising and managing the proposed strategic disinvestment of BEML.