BEML hands over dividend worth 5.6 cr to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) paid dividend worth ₹5.625 crore to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The cheque was handed over by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BEML Dr Deepak Kumar Hota.

The company has declared dividend of ₹6 per share, that is,60% of the equity share capital, which amounts to ₹24.99 crore for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Incorporated in 1964, BEML, under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and after-sales-service of a wide range of products for core sectors of economy such as coal, mining, steel, cement, power, irrigation, construction, road building, defence, railway and metro transportation system &aerospace.

Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, other senior officials of MoD and the DPSU were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, shares of BEML jumped nearly 8% in early trade on Monday after the government invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in the defence PSU.

The stock gained 7.77% to ₹1,050 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 7.74 per cent to ₹1,051.

"Govt has issued the PIM/EOI for disinvestment of 26 per cent equity share capital of BEML Ltd along with transfer of management control. Disinvestment will be through a two stage competitive bidding process," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Sunday.

Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) for buying the stake in BEML by March 1, as per the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

BEML is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

