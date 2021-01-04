Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BEML hands over dividend worth 5.6 cr to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
BEML paid dividend worth 5.625 crore to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

BEML hands over dividend worth 5.6 cr to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

1 min read . 07:10 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • BEML has declared dividend of 6 per share, that is, 60% of the equity share capital, which amounts to 24.99 crore for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement
  • Shares of BEML jumped nearly 8% in early trade on Monday after govt invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26% stake along with transfer of management control in the defence PSU

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) paid dividend worth 5.625 crore to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The cheque was handed over by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BEML Dr Deepak Kumar Hota.

Defence Public Sector Undertaking (DPSU) Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) paid dividend worth 5.625 crore to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday. The cheque was handed over by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of BEML Dr Deepak Kumar Hota.

The company has declared dividend of 6 per share, that is,60% of the equity share capital, which amounts to 24.99 crore for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The company has declared dividend of 6 per share, that is,60% of the equity share capital, which amounts to 24.99 crore for the financial year (FY) 2019-20, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Incorporated in 1964, BEML, under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) engaged in the design, development, manufacturing and after-sales-service of a wide range of products for core sectors of economy such as coal, mining, steel, cement, power, irrigation, construction, road building, defence, railway and metro transportation system &aerospace.

Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, other senior officials of MoD and the DPSU were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, shares of BEML jumped nearly 8% in early trade on Monday after the government invited preliminary bids for strategic sale of 26 per cent stake along with transfer of management control in the defence PSU.

The stock gained 7.77% to 1,050 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it zoomed 7.74 per cent to 1,051.

"Govt has issued the PIM/EOI for disinvestment of 26 per cent equity share capital of BEML Ltd along with transfer of management control. Disinvestment will be through a two stage competitive bidding process," DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted on Sunday.

Bidders can submit their Expression of Interest (EoI) for buying the stake in BEML by March 1, as per the Preliminary Information Memorandum (PIM) issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

BEML is involved in sectors like defence, rail, power, mining and infrastructure.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.