BEML plans to manufacture light infantry vehicles; roll out indigenous bullet train by 2026
Defence, train, and metro manufacturing would comprise 60% of BEML's revenue in 2025-26, indicating a clear shift from mining equipment manufacturing.
NEW DELHI : State-run manufacturing major BEML Ltd is working on developing light-infantry vehicles for combat, reconnaissance, and patrol as it expects procurement of launch platforms for missiles, including the Brahmos, to rise, said its chairman and managing director, Shantanu Roy, in an interview.