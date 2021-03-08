BEML stock gains more than 18% as divestment plan picks up pace

During the December quarter, BEML had seen strong order inflow of about Rs1,730 crore (up 49% year-on-year). While its order flow was boosted by Rs760 crore with the ministry of defence's order for high mobility vehicles to be executed within one year, it had received an order worth ₹500 crore from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for 12 additional train-sets of 6 cars each, which is to be supplied by FY24. The governments initiative on “Atmanirbhar Bharat" is likely to benefit and drive order book and prospects for companies such as BEML.

