Ben Wilson Returning to JPMorgan to Lead Americas Energy M&A

Benjamin Wilson is rejoining JPMorgan Chase & Co. from Guggenheim Securities to oversee natural resources-related advisory in North America.

Bloomberg
Published5 Sep 2024, 11:12 PM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Benjamin Wilson is rejoining JPMorgan Chase & Co. from Guggenheim Securities to oversee natural resources-related advisory in North America. 

Wilson has been named JPMorgan’s head of energy, power, renewables and mining mergers and acquisitions for the region, according to a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News. He succeeds Andrew Castaldo, who was named co-head of mid-cap M&A. 

A representative for JPMorgan confirmed the contents of the memo. A representative for Guggenheim declined to comment.

Energy has been among the most active sectors for dealmaking in the past year, as major oil and gas companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. have taken advantage of soaring profits to acquire new drilling inventory in US oilfields. 

Wilson, who joined Guggenheim in 2021 after 15 years at JPMorgan, worked on energy deals including EQT Corp.’s combination with Equitrans Midstream Corp. and Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s sale to Noble Corp. Both transactions closed this year. While at Guggenheim he also led deals in the industrials, consumer and retail sectors. 

He held a variety of roles during his previous stint at JPMorgan including as an M&A banker and as head of shareholder engagement and M&A capital markets in the Americas. He was also a founding member of the regional investment banking M&A team. 

Wilson will be based in New York reporting to Ben Carpenter and Jay Hofmann, JPMorgan’s co-heads of M&A advisory in North America. 

“His extensive experience advising C-suites and boards of directors make him an excellent addition to our leading M&A franchise,” Carpenter and Hofmann said in the memo. 

First Published:5 Sep 2024, 11:12 PM IST
