Bengaluru Airport to use AI for efficiency2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:33 AM IST
The technology will be deployed at the Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2—which commences international operations from 31 August.
NEW DELHI : Bengaluru International Airport Ltd, in partnership with homegrown computer vision firm Industry.ai and US tech firm Nvidia Corp., on Wednesday announced the integration of the former’s computer vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform into the airport’s operations. In a joint statement, the companies said the technology will be deployed at the Bengaluru airport’s Terminal 2—which commences international operations from 31 August.