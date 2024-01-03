Bengaluru court sends Dalal-Wipro case to arbitration
Wipro and its former CFO, Jatin Dalal, have been asked by a Bengaluru court to resolve the issue of an alleged violation of a non-compete clause in Dalal's employment contract through arbitration.
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru city civil court on Wednesday asked Wipro Ltd and its former chief financial officer Jatin Dalal to resolve the issue of alleged violation of non-compete clause in the latter’s employment contract before arbitration.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message