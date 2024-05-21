Bengaluru airport authorities revoked the entry fees mandate hours after announcing charges for private and commercial vehicles entering the premises.

Hour after announcing entry fees for Bengaluru airport, authorities have called off the mandate, according to an India Today report.

It said the new fee structure, which was announced for private and commercial vehicles entering and accessing Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport premises, has been revoked.

In a notification on May 20, BIAL authorities notified that cabs (including Ola and Uber) would have to pay ₹150 for up to seven minutes and ₹300 for more time.

Further, buses were to be charged a ₹600 entry fee, and temporary travellers were to be billed ₹300.

The fee structure was to be applied to Bengaluru International Airport terminals 1 and 2.

Trials ongoing to install full body scanners In April, it was reported that the Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai aiports are undertaking trials of full body scanners in a step towards hassle-free passenger movement at terminals.

The full body scanners were expected to be installed at all major airports with an annual passenger traffic of 10 million passengers, but the timelines have been postponed due to delay in import of the equipment. However, Delhi and Bengaluru are expected to be in advanced stages of installing these machines.

'World's most beautiful airports' In December, the Kempegowda airport made it to a list of the UNESCO's Prix Versailles 2023, being recognized as the 'World's most beautiful airport'. It was also awarded the coveted 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.'

Prior to that in October, BIAL also secured the top position as the world's most punctual airport. It showed on-time departure ranking, which measures the percentage of flights that departed within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

It maintained an “impressive" on-time departure experience for passengers, with 87.51 percent punctuality in July, 89.66 percent in August, and 88.51 percent in September, as per a statement from BIAL.

