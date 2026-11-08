Bengaluru Metro: InMobi secures naming rights for Ibbaluru station for 30 years in ₹65 crore agreement with BMRCL

Bengaluru's Ibbaluru Metro Station will be renamed InMobi Ibbaluru Metro Station after Bengaluru-based technology company InMobi secured its naming rights for 30 years under an agreement with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

The agreement involves a total contractual commitment of ₹65 crore, excluding Goods and Services Tax (GST), the company said in a statement on Thursday (November 5) according to news agency PTI.

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The partnership brings together public infrastructure and private enterprise, with the company saying it aims to support Bengaluru's expanding public transport network and its long-term development.

According to PTI, BMRCL Managing Director P C Jaffer said the partnership demonstrated how corporate organisations could contribute to the development of public transport infrastructure.

"The ₹65 crore arrangement will support Metro infrastructure development while strengthening BMRCL's non-fare revenue initiatives. We look forward to many more such partnerships with Bengaluru's corporate community," Jaffer was quoted as saying by the news agency.

InMobi says partnership reflects commitment to Bengaluru InMobi Founder and CEO Naveen Tewari said Bengaluru had given the company the confidence to imagine and build a global future.

"As we have grown, so has our sense of responsibility towards the city that shaped our journey. This partnership reflects our commitment to giving back to Bengaluru and our belief that businesses have a role to play in the development of the communities they are part of," Tewari said, according to PTI.

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The company said the arrangement was part of its commitment to the city, where it began its journey and subsequently expanded its global operations.

BMRCL looks to strengthen non-fare revenue The 30-year naming-rights agreement is expected to provide BMRCL with an additional source of non-fare revenue.

Non-fare revenue initiatives, including station naming rights, advertising and commercial partnerships, help metro rail operators generate income beyond passenger ticket sales.

The ₹65 crore agreement with InMobi is expected to contribute towards metro infrastructure development while creating opportunities for greater private-sector participation in Bengaluru's public transport ecosystem.

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