BENGALURU : Bengaluru civic authorities must formulate standard guidelines for capturing and sharing of data recorded from electric vehicle (EV) charging and swapping stations across the city to ensure better planning of resources in the future, said a whitepaper published by Rocky Mountain Institute and mobility focused venture capital fund Micelio.

Bengaluru, which has recently seen an influx of urban mobility services such as bike-sharing, carpooling and electric vehicles, could explore appointing a nodal authority to aggregate EV charging data at public spaces, the paper added. Such data is crucial for planning, expanding, and setting-up of new charging and swapping stations over time.

The paper said that Bengaluru civic authorities could explore creating a working group of all data providers and users, including organizations, manufacturers, and infrastructure providers.

“The working group will be responsible for determining what data can and will be shared and what will remain intellectual-property; how the data can and will be used; and designing the data sharing program. The working group should collaborate with the BESCOM (Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited)," it has recommended.

According to the paper, the city still needs to establish a larger network of EV charging stations including at underutilized spots such as parking space at metro stations, distribution utility outlets, bus stands, and others.

The whitepaper recommended that Bengaluru civic authorities to launch a new EV infrastructure pilot for multiple vehicle form factors. Currently, EV charging stations are largely focused on two-wheelers only.

Recommendation for the pilot include setting-up 1,000 new charging and swapping stations that can support electric two, three (auto rickshaws) and four-wheelers, especially for uses cases such as shared mobility, and for delivery workers.

“Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) is (currently) the nodal body for all charging infrastructure activities; (OEMs and manufacturers can) work with this body and empower it… Undertake land allocation and planning measures such as selecting green zones; utilizing lands outside public spaces like universities, building complexes, and IT parks," the paper added.

Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI) and Micelio said that it is also coordinating with government agencies in Bengaluru city to develop a select portfolio of mobility solutions in order to build an efficient urban mobility system for the city.

RMI and Miceilo’s report comes at a time when EVs have emerged as a category that is showing interest among consumers when automobile sales in India are slumping.

According to the Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV), the domestic EV industry’s size stood at 129,600 units in FY19, including 126,000 electric two-wheelers and 3,600 electric four-wheelers. This is an increase from 54,800 electric two-wheelers and 1,200 electric four-wheelers sold in FY18.

Several OEMs and manufacturers including Mahindra, Hero, and Bajaj have recently entered the segment recently with flagship EV models. Currently, Mahindra & Mahindra leads the EV market in terms of volume sales.

Apart from traditional automobile brands, VC-funded startups such as Ather Energy, Euler Motors, Tork Motors, and a handful of other EV infrastructure startups have also swarmed into the EV segment in India.

