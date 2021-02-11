Bengaluru orders the maximum healthy meals: Swiggy

India’s IT hub Bengaluru saw the maximum orders for healthy food in the country, a new survey from food aggregator unicorn Swiggy said.

Between December and January, the food delivery startup saw a 20% rise in healthy food orders, from homestyle to high protein meals, in line with customer’s new year resolutions.

According to the survey, Swiggy said that while most consumers played it safe and stayed home on New Year’s Eve, binging-on Biryani and Pizza. The platform witnessed a rise in healthy meals and even healthy desserts being ordered on the first day of 2021.

Dishes such as millet khichdi, multigrain masala dosa, mexican burrito bowl, caesar salad, corn sandwich, along with sugar free ice cream made for the maximum orders on the first day.

Most health-conscious consumers in the metro cities ate high protein meals, with keto emerging as the most popular diet.

Aligning with the changes in consumer preferences, Swiggy also said that it has worked hard with nutritionists and restaurant partners to create healthy items across cuisines which generally aren't associated with healthy eating and are closer to Indian consumers' taste palette.

Looking at the city-wise trend with health meals, Swiggy said that while Bengaluru emerged as the city with the maximum number of healthy meals, Hyderabad ordered the most barbeque grilled salads, protein guacamole bowls and healthy breakfasts.

While, Mumbaikars went for burrito bowls, caesar salads, homestyle north indian khichdis and combos.

And healthy eaters in NCR ordered healthy breakfast items such as poha and upma; protein salads and bowls for other meals.

Further, through the survey, Swiggy also highlighted that unreasonable demands of work from home, has added to consumers eating healthy and timely meals with orders for lunch peaking at 1 pm and for dinner at 8 pm.

The average calorie count per meal was higher for lunch orders at 360 calories with people ordering meals with 335 calories for dinner orders.

Consumers also ate more healthy meals on Mondays and Thursdays to beat their work blues at the beginning and the middle of their work week, the Swiggy survey showed.

