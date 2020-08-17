Bengaluru riots: State govt seeks high court's intervention to recover losses

BENGALURU : The Karnataka government on Monday said that it will approach the high court to appoint a claim commissioner and help recover losses from miscreants responsible for the riots in Bengaluru on the night of 11 August.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa today.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa today.

"Our govt has decided to assess the damages caused to public & private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli & DG Halli & recover the costs from the culprits. We will approach Hon'ble High Court for appointment of Claim Commissioner as per Hon'ble Supreme Court order," Yediyurappa posted on Twitter.

The riots were triggered after the relative of a Congress legislators posted a communally provocative post against Prophet Mohammed.

At least three people died and several others were injured in the riots that engulfed three localities in the eastern part of Bengaluru. The mob set cars, bikes on fire and even tried to burn down a police station.

Over 300 people have so far been arrested and the government has accused the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) of having engineered and pre-planned the riots to settle personal scores against the legislator.

A fact finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress of aiding and abetting SDPI's actions that threatened to reignite communal tensions in Bengaluru.

The police have invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA act) and a special investigation team has been formed to investigate the incident.

"The team of three special public prosecutors would be appointed for conducting the cases," the chief minister's office said in a statement on Monday.