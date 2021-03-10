A Bengaluru-based woman was allegedly assaulted by a Zomato delivery man as she complained of delayed delivery.Hitesha Chandranee later posted a video on Twitter showing her bloodied nose which she alleged happened after the delivery man had hit her.

On Wednesday, the city police arrested the delivery personnel after Chandranee took to Twitter to air her woes and tagged the city police, who asked her to provide the area details to assist her further.

On Tuesday, Chandranee said in the video: So guys my Zomato delivery order was late and I was talking to the customer care executive. And meanwhile, the delivery person just did this. He hit me, left me bleeding here and ran off."

In another video which was added a while later she explained further, I ordered food from Zomato as I was working since morning. I ordered food around 3:30 pm, which was supposed to get delivered by 4:30 pm, and I did not get the order on time, so I was constantly following up with the Zomato customer care that either give me a free delivery for the same or just cancel the order."

She further said: "And then the Zomato delivery guy came here. He was so rude... I didn't open the full door, I spoke to him from a gap in the door and told him am talking to the customer care... I told him I don't want the order since it was very late. But he refused to take the order and started screaming, 'bloody I am your slave or what'... It felt so threatened, I got scared and I tried to push the door. But he was so huge, he pushed back the door, snatched the order back from me and punched me. Then he ran away..."

Meanwhile, responding to her video Zomato in its official Twitter handle said: Hey Hitesha, thank you for speaking to us, we can assure you this is not the experience our delivery universe stands for. Our local representative shall be in touch with you shortly to help you with the police investigation

The company in another tweet said: along with assistance on the medical care required. We can't emphasise how sorry we are, rest assured we'll take necessary actions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

