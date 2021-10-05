Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Bengaluru-based online meat startup is India's first D2C unicorn

Bengaluru-based online meat startup is India's first D2C unicorn

Licious serves over 1 million orders every-month with over 90% repeat consumption across markets
1 min read . 02:44 PM IST Livemint

  • Licious has raised $52 million (around 387 crore) from investors, including IIFL AMC in a Series G fund raise

Online meat startup Licious on Tuesday said it has raised $52 million (around 387 crore) from investors, including IIFL AMC in a Series G fund raise. The latest funding round took the company's valuation beyond $1 billion, taking it to the unicorn list.

Bengaluru-based Licious in a statement said that it has become India's first direct-to-consumer (D2C) unicorn with the Series G fund raise of $52 million led by IIFL AMC.

A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion. The company said it has achieved the billion-dollar valuation post the receipt of funding.

Licious serves over 1 million orders every-month with over 90% repeat consumption across markets. The company currently has over 3,500 employees.

In July, Licious raised $192 million from a clutch of investors, including Temasek, in the Series F round.

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious, said: "Even though the funding for the D2C sector has grown significantly, FMCG is still not considered the most attractive category. We expect that Licious' Unicorn status will change that".

The fresh meats and seafood sector is still largely underserved and unorganised, which holds a vast opportunity of $40 billion, they added.

"We will continue to build the category through investments in technology for supply chain excellence, product innovation, talent, and vendor partner upgrades," they said.

In just five years, Licious said it has witnessed a 300% growth and has served over three million packs of meat products to consumers across Bangalore, Hyderabad, NCR, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, Coimbatore, Kochi, Puducherry, Vizag, Vijayawada and Kolkata.

