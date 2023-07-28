Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp postpones development of offices in US and Europe, bets big on India2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 12:41 PM IST
Bengaluru-based realtor RMZ Corp is shifting its focus back to India due to the plummeting prices of commercial properties in major cities like Paris and New York.
Bengaluru-based realtor RMZ Corp is postponing its planned development of office spaces in key gateway cities in US and Europe. The company feels that India is a relatively safer bet with the prices of commercial properties plummeting in major world cities like Paris, Manhattan and Hong Kong.
