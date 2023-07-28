Bengaluru-based realtor RMZ Corp is postponing its planned development of office spaces in key gateway cities in US and Europe. The company feels that India is a relatively safer bet with the prices of commercial properties plummeting in major world cities like Paris, Manhattan and Hong Kong.

“Factors including macroeconomic growth, the influx of companies, and availability of capital keep development deals healthy in India…The builder yields, or margins that you get for developing in this country, cannot be matched anywhere in the world." Chairman of RMZ Corp Manoj Menda was quoted as saying by Bloomberg.

“The right time to start evaluating acquisition or development in overseas markets is toward the end of this year or early next year. We’ll be ready to invest in 2024 if the pricing is right for us," Menda added.

India is among the fastest growing major economies of the world which has led to demand for office space and commercial buildings, making it a much safer proposition for Menda's as compared to other major economies.

The development yield is over 9% for office spaces in Indian cities in comparison to 6% in London or New York, noted Arjun Menda. Development yield is a metric that measures the returns on building a property. RMZ Corp holds around 67 million square feet of space in India and plans to grow fivefold in the ensuing decade.

RMZ Corp is one of the largest privately held developers in India, controlled by Manoj Menda and his brother Raj Menda. The company had made India's biggest real estate deal in 2020 when it sold $2 billion worth of properties to Brookfield Asset Management. RMZ Corp has remained debt-free since that deal and has gone on an expansion drive by foraying into sectors like warehousing, hospitality etc.

RMZ Corp has also signed a deal with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Mitsui Fudosan Co. for commercial offices in India. Arjun Menda says the company is also in talks to form partnerships with two other sovereign funds. RMZ's technology and business parks include many important clients like Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc and HSBC Holdings etc.

According to GROHE-HURUN India, Arjun Menda and his family were third on the list of wealthiest Indian real estate entrepreneurs with ₹37,000 crore wealth.