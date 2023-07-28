RMZ Corp is one of the largest privately held developers in India, controlled by Manoj Menda and his brother Raj Menda. The company had made India's biggest real estate deal in 2020 when it sold $2 billion worth of properties to Brookfield Asset Management. RMZ Corp has remained debt-free since that deal and has gone on an expansion drive by foraying into sectors like warehousing, hospitality etc.

