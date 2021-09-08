iD Fresh Food, makers of idli and dosa batter among other things, filed a complaint with the WhatsApp Grievance Cell and Cybercrime, Bengaluru, against misinformation about animal extract being used in their products.

Calling out the misleading social media posts and forwards, iD Fresh Food stated that these messages are ‘baseless and fake propaganda’ and that they only use vegetarian ingredients for its products.

“We would like to clearly specify that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products. iD idly Dosa batter is made from rice, urad dal, fenugreek and RO water only, which are 100% natural and vegetarian agro-commodities. There are no animal extracts used in any of our products," read a statement from the company.

Here's the full text of iD Fresh Foods:

Some consumers have received a WhatsApp forward message carrying misleading, false and baseless information about 0 using animal extracts in its products

Since the intensity of misinformation being spread is high this time around, we thought we should issue an official statement.

We would like to dearly specify that iD uses only vegetarian ingredients to make its products iD idly Dosa Batter is made from rice, urad dal fenugreek and RO-water only, Oil& are 10396 natural and vegetarian agri-commodities There are no animal extracts used in any of our products.

We proudly manufacture healthy and authentic Indian products -with no chemicals or preservatives inside our world-dass, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities that fully comply with the Food Safety Management Oysters

Such baseless and fake propaganda is unfortunate and it undermines the trust of millions of ID customers

iD Fresh Foods was founded in Bengaluru by P.C. Musthaf in 2005 and their products are now sold in many locations including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Chennai, Ernakulam, Coimbatore, Cochin, and abroad as well, in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It is backed Premji Invest, Azim Premji’s investment arm, and Helion Venture Partners.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.