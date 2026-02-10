Bengaluru's Sattva Group enters Mumbai with ₹11,000 crore redevelopment push
Summary
Sattva Group aims to deliver over 2,500 rehabilitation homes and more than 2,000 newly-built residences. Construction will begin this year, and continue in phases until 2032, with the first of the six projects likely to be delivered by 2028.
BENGALURU : City-based real estate company Sattva Group has entered the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) property market with six residential and commercial redevelopment projects spanning over 8 million sq ft area.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story