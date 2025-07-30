Bengaluru’s Vahan.ai raises strategic funds from LemmaTree, acquires L.earn

Vahan.ai, the Bengaluru-based AI-powered recruitment platform for blue-collar workers, has announced a strategic investment from LemmaTree, an investment firm founded by Temasek, a global company headquartered in Singapore.

The startup has also acquired L.earn, Goodworker's digital learning and upskilling tech platform, backed by Lemmatree.

Together, this investment and acquisition mark a significant milestone in Vahan.ai’s mission—not just to connect millions of Indians to job opportunities, but to empower them with the skills and career advancement they need to thrive, the firm said in a statement on July 30.

Blue-collar jobs This announcement comes amid the rapid evolution of India’s blue-collar workforce, with blue-collar jobs set to drive 70 per cent of the country’s new employment growth by 2030, as highlighted in a recent report, it said.

This growing segment is also seeing wage increases, with blue-collar jobs growing at a rate of 5.7 per cent annually, according to the statement.

India’s gig economy, a key driver in this transformation, is projected to grow at a 17 per cent CAGR and reach a gross volume of $455 billion by the end of the decade, potentially creating up to 90 million jobs. These trends emphasise the need for technology-driven platforms to efficiently connect millions of blue-collar and gig workers to reliable, long-term livelihoods, the firm said.

To date, Vahan.ai has placed over 1 million workers across 920+ cities and currently facilitates approximately 40,000 job placements per month, working with employers such as Zepto, Swiggy, Blinkit, and Zomato.

The new investment will primarily enhance Vahan.ai’s proprietary tech stack,including the development of advanced AI capabilities tailored for large-scale, multilingual recruitment, the statement said.

What is Vahan.ai? “This partnership accelerates Vahan.ai’s ambition to build the most advanced AI-led infrastructure for employment in India’s informal sector. With LemmaTree’s backing and the integration of L.earn, we’re reimagining how workers access livelihoods - through voice-led interfaces, multilingual support, and embedded skills that adapt to each user’s context. The recruitment industry in India is undergoing a revolution, but for that growth to be sustainable and equitable, workers need both access and advancement,” Madhav Krishna, CEO and Founder, Vahan.ai said.

Vahan.ai is India's leading AI-powered recruitment platform for blue-collar workers, encompassing the food, grocery, quick-commerce, and e-commerce delivery sectors. The platform is at the forefront of connecting businesses with the workforce needed to fuel India's growth. It has established itself as the market leader in the gig-economy recruitment space, leveraging AI to streamline the hiring process for high-volume blue-collar jobs.

