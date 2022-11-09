Bentley Systems announce integration of EC3 with Bentley iTwin platform at COP27

NEW DELHI :
Bentley Systems, Incorporated on Wednesday announced the expanded integrated workflows for embodied carbon calculation in the Bentley iTwin platform at COP27.
NEW DELHI :
Bentley Systems, Incorporated on Wednesday announced the expanded integrated workflows for embodied carbon calculation in the Bentley iTwin platform at COP27.
“The new integration enables carbon assessment in infrastructure digital twin solutions, empowered by the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3). Developed by the nonprofit Building Transparency, EC3 is a no-cost, open-access tool that allows benchmarking, assessment, and reductions in embodied carbon, focused on the upfront supply chain emissions of construction materials," the company said in a press release.
“The new integration enables carbon assessment in infrastructure digital twin solutions, empowered by the Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3). Developed by the nonprofit Building Transparency, EC3 is a no-cost, open-access tool that allows benchmarking, assessment, and reductions in embodied carbon, focused on the upfront supply chain emissions of construction materials," the company said in a press release.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
The EC3 tool and its subsequent effect on the industry are driving demand for low-carbon solutions and incentivizing construction material manufacturers and suppliers to invest in disclosure, transparency, and material innovations that reduce the carbon emissions of their products.
“This new integration in Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin platform exemplifies our strategy for empowering our users to achieve sustainable development goals. EC3 from Building Transparency is a perfect example of purpose-driven open, ecosystem collaboration, by which the private sector can come together to support and accelerate climate action," said Rodrigo Fernandes, Bentley’s director of ES(D)G – empowering sustainable development goals.
The EC3 integration allows Bentley’s infrastructure digital twin solutions, powered by iTwin, and third-party applications built on the Bentley iTwin platform, to simplify and accelerate the generation of carbon reporting and insights based on the no-cost, open-source EC3 carbon database and calculator.
“We are excited to now be part of the Bentley iTwin platform ecosystem. It is great that the integration is built upon an open-source framework – foundational for both EC3 and the iTwin platform. We see this integrated workflow as a significant opportunity for AEC companies, ISVs, and digital integrators to link carbon analysis to infrastructure digital twins while ensuring complete control of their data, applications, and IP," said Stacy Smedley, executive director of Building Transparency.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.