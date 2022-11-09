Bentley Systems announce integration of EC3 with Bentley iTwin platform at COP27

“We are excited to now be part of the Bentley iTwin platform ecosystem. It is great that the integration is built upon an open-source framework – foundational for both EC3 and the iTwin platform. We see this integrated workflow as a significant opportunity for AEC companies, ISVs, and digital integrators to link carbon analysis to infrastructure digital twins while ensuring complete control of their data, applications, and IP," said Stacy Smedley, executive director of Building Transparency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}