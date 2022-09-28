Bentley Systems, Genesys International partner to provide 3D mapping for Indian cities

Once a 3D digital twin for each of the cities is ready, engineering and application data layers can be added based on an end-user’s requirements. These 3D city digital twins will enable local governments to improve public services, including urban governance, disaster management, emergency response, and tourism. Additionally, it will help governments deliver more resilient and sustainable environments for their citizens through enhanced urban development, optimized road, rail, utility, and water network upgrades, location-based services, and other smart city initiatives. On the private corporate front, processes followed in verticals such as telecommunications and broadband infrastructure, city gas distribution, e-commerce, construction, autonomous navigation, renewable energy and various other verticals will be served and modernised by these 3D digital twins.