Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / News/  Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm with 507 cr loss

Berkshire Hathaway exits Paytm with 507 cr loss

Sneha Shah

  • Since the listing, several marquee investors such as SoftBank, Ant Group have been diluting their holdings in the company.

BH International had initially invested 2,179 crore in Paytm at an average price of 1,279.7 per share.

Mumbai: Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has exited its stake in One97 Communications, the parent entity of Paytm, incurring a loss of approximately 507 crore from its initial investment five years ago.

Affiliate BH International Holdings sold its entire 2.46% stake in the fintech firm for 1,371 crore to Ghisallo Master Fund and Copthall Mauritius Investment. Ghisallo picked up 42,75,000 shares, while Copthall bought the rest.

Shares were sold at 877.2 each, a 5% discount to Thursday's closing price. Following the deal, facilitated by global investment bank JP Morgan, Paytm’s shares fell 3.08% on Friday, ending at 895 apiece on the National Stock Exchange.

BH International had initially invested 2,179 crore in Paytm at an average price of 1,279.7 per share, according to the company's red herring prospectus. It had partially divested its stake in 2021 when Paytm went public, pocketing 301.70 crore by selling shares at 2,150 each. Put together, the company has made a total of 1,672.7 crore from its investment in Paytm, essentially booking a loss of about 507 crore, Mint analysis shows.

Since the listing, several marquee investors such as SoftBank, Ant Group have been diluting their holdings in the company.

Despite a sharp decline in its share price upon its stock market debut, Paytm has seen its stock value rise significantly over the past year, delivering a 104% return compared to the Nifty50’s 8% rise during the same period.

For the September quarter, One97 Communications reported a consolidated loss of 291.7 crore, less than the 571.5 crore loss in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 32% year-on-year to 2,518.6 crore during the quarter.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.