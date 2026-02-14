Berkshire Hathaway might have sold more Apple, Bank of America stock in fourth quarter
Summary
The company’s filing of its fourth-quarter equity holdings is expected Tuesday.
Berkshire Hathaway’s filing of its fourth-quarter equity holdings expected Tuesday will be scrutinized for any moves by Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants during Buffett’s final quarter at the helm of the company.
