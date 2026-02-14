The Alphabet holding generated debate. Was it a Buffett purchase or one by Combs or Weschler, who together ran about 10% of the equity portfolio? The relatively small size suggested it could have been Combs or Weschler, but Berkshire doesn’t disclose which managers are behind which holdings. Berkshire’s large stakes in Apple, Coca-Cola, American Express, Occidental Petroleum, and Bank of America are assumed to be Buffett investments.