Todd Combs of Berkshire Hathaway tapped to head JPMorgan security investments group - His role, responsibilities

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Todd Combs has been appointed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to head its Strategic Investment Group, which will make $10 billion of direct equity investments as the lender pushes further into the economic security space, Bloomberg reported.

Combs, who has served as the chief executive officer of GEICO and an investment manager at Warren Buffett’s firm, will identify and work on opportunities in the defense, aerospace, healthcare and energy sectors, according to a statement Monday.