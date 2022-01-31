Berkshire, SoftBank early Paytm bets sour after stock rout

Paytm is struggling to convince investors and analysts alike of the potential for the digital payment giant’s business model. Losses widened to 4.74 billion rupees ($63 million) in the July-to-September quarter from a year ago amid rising expenses. The plunge in its shares amid a global equity selloff has also cast a shadow over the prospects for technology firms preparing to go public in the Indian market. More than 40% of firms that sold shares for the first time in India last year are under water.