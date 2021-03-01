Berkshire’s busy 2020 broke a record despite lack of major deals

“He doesn’t really have to find the elephant because he has two elephants already corralled that need to be fed," said Russo, who oversees a portfolio including Berkshire at investment adviser Gardner Russo & Gardner. “One of them is Burlington Northern and one of them is Berkshire Hathaway Energy. He can deploy tens of billions of dollars on an ongoing basis, bringing both up to standard," and then still have funds to deploy in an acquisition.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}