Bertelsmann Next enters India with acquisition of Let's Transport
Summary
Germany's Bertelsmann Next has acquired an 80% stake in Let's Transport as it enters the Indian market. The investment platform aims to consolidate logistics through multiple acquisitions, focusing on long-term growth.
Bertelsmann Next, the mid-market and acquisition investment vehicle of Germany-based media, services and education conglomerate Bertelsmann announced its entry into India with the acquisition of logistics marketplace Let's Transport.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story