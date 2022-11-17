Bessemer Ventures-backed Medi Assist acquires UK-based Mayfair

The acquisition marks the Bengaluru-headquartered TPA’s foray into the international market, as it expands beyond India, where it has 47 offices in 17 states across the country serving over 9500 corporates in the country.It also will have a presence in niche domains like seafarers, international education market, and international sports teams. Mayfair We Care global healthcare network provides access to over 100,000 members across 150 countries.