Bestseller partners Trell to sell fashion brands online

NEW DELHI: Bestseller India, which sells brands such as Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Only in the country, has partnered Trell to sell its products on the social commerce platform.

The launch of these brands on the platform will strengthen Trell’s offerings in the mass premium segment and strengthen its presence in the Indian fashion market. The partnership with Trell marks Bestseller’s entry into the social commerce market in India.

Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Only will get access to Trell’s ecosystem of 18 million content creators and over a 100 million users across metro and non-metro cities, the two companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Globally, Bestseller is present in 46 countries with over 2,800 mono-stores and 12,000 external multi-brand stores. In India, it also retails brands such as Selected Homme and Produkt. Bestseller India currently has 375 exclusive brand outlets apart from 1,219 shop-in-shops in multi-brand stores apart from sales online.

“We are excited to add international fashion brands Jack & Jones, Vero Moda and Only from Bestseller India group to our platform. With the addition of a legacy brand, we have strengthened our apparel category while also catering to a diverse range of shoppers," said Pulkit Agrawal, CEO, and co-founder, Trell.

Bestseller said it is constantly trying to find new ways to engage with consumers. Social commerce is driving purchase decisions for Indians in the country's smaller cities.

“We are constantly trying to discover newer ways to communicate with our customers and our partnership with Trell will help us in that endeavour. Influencer marketing is now a full-fledged marketing channel and combined with the offering of social commerce, we see tremendous opportunity in this partnership with Trell," Vineet Gautam, CEO and country head, Bestseller India.

Trell Shop currently offers products from several brands L’Oreal, Garnier, Plum Goodness, Calvin Klein, Elle 18, Global Desi, Bewakoof, among others. The new launches will add to Trell’s portfolio of over 1,000 brands in beauty, fashion, mom and baby care, and personal care categories.

