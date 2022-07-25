Better Opinions is an application operating in the field of the prediction market and allows users to trade their opinions with real money on events in various categories like cricket, cryptocurrency, politics and entertainment.
The YCombinator-backed company, Better Opinions has raised fresh capital to the tune of $2.5 million (approximately ₹20 crore) from a host of investors including Metaplanet VC and Goldwater Capital. In the funding round, investors like YCombinator, Taurus VC, Original Capital, Tremis Capital, Super Capital, and others along with angel investors also participated.
The YCombinator-backed company, Better Opinions has raised fresh capital to the tune of $2.5 million (approximately ₹20 crore) from a host of investors including Metaplanet VC and Goldwater Capital. In the funding round, investors like YCombinator, Taurus VC, Original Capital, Tremis Capital, Super Capital, and others along with angel investors also participated.
In its statement, the company said, prediction markets are a relatively new asset class where users can trade on future unknown events and earn money, as reported by PTI.
It added, Better Opinions has expanded from continuous double auction trades, where users can trade on yes/no outcomes, to polls, where users can choose from multiple options to trade.
At present, the company has more than 6 lakh users who have traded about ₹10 crore plus on their platform.
Earlier, Better Opinions had raised $700,000 in a pre-seed round from investors including Soma Capital and Java Capital.
Samay Jain and Soumyajit Das are co-founders of Better Opinions.
Better Opinions is a platform that seeks to be the stock market of opinions. The platform lets you trade on the outcomes in multiple categories while empowering you with actionable information to help you with your trades. Investors can set their prices, hedge, and trade using Better Opinions.