OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Better to lay off employees in India and US - this time not on Zoom
Listen to this article

Online mortgage lender Better on Tuesday said it is laying off more of its workforce, months after the company’s chief executive drew criticism for firing 900 employees over a Zoom call.

Better plans to let go of 35% of its workforce, which is just over 3,000 employees, according to a WSJ report.

“We must take the difficult step of streamlining our operations further and reducing our workforce in both the U.S. and India in a substantial way," Kevin Ryan, chief financial officer and interim president of Better.com, wrote in a letter sent to employees and posted to its website Tuesday.

The layoffs come as a result of headwinds affecting the residential real-estate market, Ryan said.

Ryan said in the letter Tuesday that affected Better.com employees would be contacted in the coming days by a member of the company’s leadership team. The company, which is backed by SoftBank Group Corp., will offer a minimum of 60 days severance pay as well as extended medical insurance coverage for U.S. employees, Ryan said.

“We are doing everything possible to personally reach all employees whose jobs will be eliminated to discuss this with them first," Ryan said.

Vishal Garg, founder and chief executive of Better.com, came under fire in December after a video of him laying off 900 workers on a Zoom call drew criticism online. In the video, Mr. Garg described the difficult decision to fire hundreds of employees due to market changes, calling participants on the Zoom call “part of the unlucky group that is being laid off."

The founder apologized for how he handled the layoffs and took time off between December and January.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution," Mr. Garg wrote in a letter posted on Better.com’s website in December. “In doing so, I embarrassed you."

He returned to his job in mid-January. The online lender’s board of directors at the time said Mr. Garg had worked with an executive coach during his break.

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout