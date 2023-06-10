Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announces fresh round of layoffs, shut down real estate unit1 min read 10 Jun 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Indian-origin CEO of Better.com, Vishal Garg has laid off more than 4,000 employees since December 2021 in the United States and India
In a fresh round of job cuts, the online mortgage lender Better.com laid off its entire real estate team and reportedly shut down the unit. Vishal Garg, the Indian-origin CEO of Better.com has laid off more than 4,000 employees since December 2021 in the United States and India, according to a report by TECHLUSIVE. However, it is not clear how many employees are impacted by the fresh round of layoffs.
