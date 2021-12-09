Better.com CEO Vishal Garg posts letter of apology after firing. Read full text

Better.com Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vishal Garg, who has received a barrage of criticism for laying off 900 staff of this company on a Zoom call, has now written an apology letter for his action. He wrote a letter to his current staff in which he said, "I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse". The CEO said he blundered in the execution of communicating the decision. "I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected, and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it, I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you," Garg wrote.

