Better.com Ceo Vishal Garg, who recently fired 900 employees on a Zoom call, "is taking time off effective immediately," the company’s board said in an email. Chief Financial Officer Kevin Ryan will handle Better’s day-to-day operations and report to the board in the interim, according to a news report by Vice.

Besides, the board of the online mortgage lender has also commissioned an independent third-party firm it didn’t name to conduct a review of leadership and culture at the company.

“We have much work to do and we hope that everyone can refocus on our customers and support each other to continue to build a great company and a company we can be proud of," the board said in the email.

The move has come after a TikTok video of Garg went viral telling his employees that they were among about 15% of the company’s staff being dismissed.

“It’s been a really, really challenging decision to make," Garg said in the TikTok video. “This is the second time in my career I’m doing this, and I do not, do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried."

He later wrote an apology mail to his current employees and said he had "blundered the execution" of communicating the layoffs.

The CEO had cited the market, performance and productivity as reasons behind the decision to lay off employees in the United States and India.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New York, Better.com offers mortgage and insurance products to homeowners through its online platform.

The company said in May it would go public through a merger with blank-check firm Aurora Acquisition Corp, in a deal that valued it at $7.7 billion.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.