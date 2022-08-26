Better.com to fire over 250 employees in 4th round of layoff2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 04:07 PM IST
Apparently, a list of employee names who were to be fired on Friday (August 26) was leaked on Tuesday, August 23
Better.com, digital mortgage lender that came into the limelight last year for firing hundreds of employees over a zoom call, is now conducting its fourth round of layoffs. In just over 8 months, the firm terminated thousands of workers and has seen numerous senior executives stepping down.