BetterPlace taps Macquarie, Site Capital2 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2022, 10:19 PM IST
- The round valued BetterPlace between $500-$700 million and has increased the company’s total fundraise to $80 million till date, said co-founder Pravin Agarwal
Blue collar workforce management firm BetterPlace Safety Solutions Pvt. Ltd has raised $40 million (about ₹ 331 crore) in a Series C Plus round of funding from Macquarie Capital and Site Capital Partners, with participation from existing investors Jungle Ventures and British International Investment.